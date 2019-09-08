Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 8,937 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,318,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,605,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,364. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

