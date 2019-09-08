Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 5,600,357 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 456.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600,357 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $569,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 4,390,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,891. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curt S. Culver acquired 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

