MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Price Target Raised to $12.12 at B. Riley

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.12 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MAMS stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.45. MAM Software Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MAM Software Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in MAM Software Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

