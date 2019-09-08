Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $41,863,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,278,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 150,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 138,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.37.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.