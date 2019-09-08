Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3,262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after buying an additional 1,095,027 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after buying an additional 849,842 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,937,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 798,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 4,676,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,992 shares of company stock valued at $38,945,972. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

