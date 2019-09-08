Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,417 shares of company stock worth $11,185,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 4,135,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,630. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

