Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 2,111,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,190. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,609,265. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.