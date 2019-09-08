Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 400 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in EnerSys by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in EnerSys by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. 178,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,287. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

