Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 532 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.21. 853,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,160. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

