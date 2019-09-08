Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research cut Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 254,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,352. Fanhua Inc has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fanhua Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.