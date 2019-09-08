MARK.SPACE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,823.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $31,823.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019387 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

