Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $685,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

