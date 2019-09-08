Matisse Capital Raises Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Medifast were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Medifast by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $896,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MED traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,401. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

