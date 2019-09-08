Matisse Capital Sells 100 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $94,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $215,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,361. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.