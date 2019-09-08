Matisse Capital Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

