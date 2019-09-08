MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. SEA makes up about 1.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $2,540,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 7,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $17,640,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 2,365,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

