McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 137 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 12-month low of GBX 109.90 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.60 ($1.90). The company has a market capitalization of $735.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.52.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

