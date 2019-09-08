Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.