Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 850,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,249,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.