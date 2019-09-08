Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given a $26.00 Price Target by CLSA Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) received a $26.00 price objective from research analysts at CLSA in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.