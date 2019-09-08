Melon (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $4.69 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00037822 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, Bitsane and IDEX. Melon has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $8,772.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00089022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

