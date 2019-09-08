Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Tyers Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,356 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 5,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

