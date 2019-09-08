Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.4967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Jfl Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $140,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 74,254 shares of company stock worth $440,125 over the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

