Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Methanex stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.44. 305,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,649. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Methanex has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

