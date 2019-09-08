Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. Methode Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 265,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,162. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 155.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

