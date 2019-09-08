MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MGEE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.39. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,867.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 438,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $10,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 124.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

