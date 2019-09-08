Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,728,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $116,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after purchasing an additional 986,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.