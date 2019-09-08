Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $155.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,044,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. Microsoft has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $1,069.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,704 shares of company stock worth $39,229,360. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 129,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

