Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIDD. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. 260,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. Middleby has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Middleby by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Middleby by 112.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

