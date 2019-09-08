MinexCoin (MNX) Market Cap Reaches $608,854.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $608,854.00 and approximately $156,505.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038758 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,405,788 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,317 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.