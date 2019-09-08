Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $396.95 million, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.