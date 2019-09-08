Mizuho Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $64.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

