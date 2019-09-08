Mobius (MOBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Mobius has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mobius token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Gate.io, BitMart, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

