MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Volume Hits $950.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $933,836.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021883 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003301 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 168,658,324 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

