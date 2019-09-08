Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $184.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mongodb from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60. Mongodb has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $67,858.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,505 shares of company stock worth $45,505,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

