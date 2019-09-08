Monolith Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $451.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.16 or 0.04278986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,425 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

