Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.54. The company had a trading volume of 502,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

