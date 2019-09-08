MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $866,321.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,652,102,975 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

