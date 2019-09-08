M&T Bank Corp Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 411,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total value of $308,660.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,065 shares of company stock worth $9,506,200. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

