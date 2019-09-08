M&T Bank Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. 2,494,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,789. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.