M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 5,364,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

