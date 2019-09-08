M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,287,000 after buying an additional 34,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,427,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 362,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

GWR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

