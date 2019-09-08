Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,741.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

