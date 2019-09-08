Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives $30.24 Average PT from Analysts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

MYL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,333. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after buying an additional 538,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,731 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mylan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

