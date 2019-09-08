MyWish (WISH) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $116,420.00 and $2,871.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

