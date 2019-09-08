Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 402,325 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 402,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Nike by 257.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

