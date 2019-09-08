Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.94% of 21Vianet Group worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 144,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

