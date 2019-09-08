Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,158 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $456,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 125.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,701 shares of company stock worth $29,987,284 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.