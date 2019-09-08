Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,067,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 21,815,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,554,430. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

