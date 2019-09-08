Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 214,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.59. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,758,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 68,541 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,781,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

